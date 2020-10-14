Fern Britton swoons over Ben Shephard ahead of TV return The former This Morning star split from husband Phil Vickery in January

Fern Britton could not resist swooning over Ben Shephard when she joined him this week to film a new episode of Tipping Point.

Taking to her Twitter page to share a backstage mirror selfie, the former This Morning presenter gushed over the Good Morning Britain host - and fans couldn't blame her!

"Sitting in it Winnebago (socially distanced) waiting to record an ep of @TippingPointITV. Yes, @benshephard is as handsome and lovely as you think. Don't know broadcast date yet," she tweeted, adding: "He has always been gorgeous inside and out x." Upon seeing the message, Ben replied: "So excited!!!!!!"

The 63-year-old is currently enjoying life as a singleton, ten months after she confirmed her split from second husband Phil Vickery.

Fans were quick to comment underneath the sweet post, with one writing: "He is I agree. Feel like I'm old enough to be his mum though. I am not, not quite but enough to stop me chasing him to say hello. Good luck."

The former This Morning host posted this mirror selfie from the day

Another remarked: "Watch him Fern... he'll go in for a Ben-hug and squeeze!!" To which, the mum-of-four replied: "Sadly not in these Covid times [sad face emoji]."

After filming the ITV show, Fern later wrote: "Thank you @TippingPointITV and @benshephard for such a great day. Meeting old friends, be friends and that scary machine was the most fun thing I've done for a very long time!" [sic]

Fern and Phil were married for 20 years before their split

Fern was married to celebrity chef Phil for 20 years and first husband Clive Jones for 12 years. During a recent interview with The Mirror, Fern claimed she is enjoying her "autonomy" for the time being. "I am enjoying not having to share life with somebody else," she explained. "I'm not a man-hater. Men are great. I don't think I'm prepared to hand over my autonomy just yet."

Despite loving single life, the TV star insists she does miss being married. "That's not to say I don't miss being married, because I have been married to two incredible husbands for over 30 years, so I have been married for a very long time," she said.

