Geri Horner shared a funny throwback photo from her Spice Girls days to social media on Wednesday – and Victoria Beckham's fans spotted how much the designer looked like her sons!

Taking to Instagram, Geri uploaded a snapshot of all five band members looking grumpy, with exaggerated frowns.

The singer explained the reason for their expression in the caption, where she wrote: "Wednesday holiday delayed flight - 25 years ago."

Her followers were quick to react, with one commenting: "Wow! So Young... who would know that will be the best girl band of the history?!"

Other fans couldn't help noticing the similarity between young Victoria and her children.

One wrote: "Brooklyn Beckham with a bob," adding a laughing emoji, to which someone else replied: "I can’t unsee it."

Another commenter suggested that the fashion designer looked more like another one of her sons, however, writing: "More [like] Romeo," to which someone else responded, "It is Romeo."

Whichever son she looks most like, the family resemblance is clearly obvious! Victoria shares three sons with her husband of 21 years, former footballer David Beckham: Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 15.

Geri's photo prompted a strong reaction from fans

The couple are also parents to their youngest child, daughter Harper Seven, who the whole family dotes on.

One of Geri's fans joked that Victoria had kept the same sulky demeanour as she'd aged, teasing: "Posh hasn’t changed... same expression right?"

The beauty entrepreneur, now 46, is known for rarely smiling widely in photos.

However, she defended herself from accusations of grumpiness in an interview last year.

Opening up to Glamour magazine in September 2019, the mum-of-four admitted that she had typically preferred not to smile in photos due to a lack of self-confidence.

She said: "I want to be honest. In the past, I’ve probably hidden behind my armour, the not smiling publicly, for instance. There’s less of that now."

