Hoda Kotb receives overwhelming fan response to 9/11 post The star lives in New York

Hoda Kotb paid tribute to the victims of the 9/11 twin tower tragedy on Instagram on Friday sparking an emotional fan response.

The Today with Hoda & Jenna host shared a stunning photo of the New York City skyline and the tribute of light on the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attack and simply captioned it: "Where were you 19 years ago… at this moment? I love NY."

Hoda received an outpouring of comments from her 1.7 million followers who shared their responses to her question.

One wrote: "Everyone who is old enough to remember knows exactly where they were," while another commented: "At this moment (6.30am) I was on my way to work and I recall looking at the sky and thinking "what a beautiful day, not a cloud in the sky... A day none of us will forget."

Many shared their heartbreaking stories of loved ones lost and some remember watching the towers fall.

Hoda - who lives in an NYC apartment with her two children, Hope and Hayley, and fiancé, Joel Schiffman - was in a taxi on her way to a dentist appointment when the first plane first struck.

Hoda shared a photo of the tribute of light

She then had to report on the devastating attack and revealed on the Today Show on the eighth anniversary: "I remember the tragedy and the loss and the heartbreak of the people I was speaking to."

Hoda also stated that "the real heroes" of that fateful day were the victims and the first responders.

Hoda and her fiancé have two daughters

While New York is now Hoda’s home she was born in Norman, Oklahoma and grew up in West Virginia, Virginia, and then New Orleans.

She also lived in Egypt - where her parents are from - and Nigeria too.

Hoda has spent the COVID-19 lockdown at her waterfront home in Long Island, since she hasn't needed to film at the Today Show studios.

