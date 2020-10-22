Strictly's HRVY asks co-star Maisie Smith to 'stop flirting' with him Is another Strictly romance on the cards?

Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY was bringing the heat on Thursday, when he shared a topless photo of himself from his 2021 calendar shoot, writing beneath the black-and-white snap: "Fun fact: the window blinds were open and a whole office floor in another building stood and clapped as I got undressed (2021 calendar out now)."

MORE: Strictly's Maisie Smith wows in workout shorts in new dance training pictures

It wasn't long before his co-star, EastEnders Maisie Smith, took to the comment section of the popstar's post to write: "Omg you just reminded me my spaghetti's almost done!"

RELATED: Stacey Dooley reveals pricey dining room addition – and fans are obsessed

HRVY shared the photo on Instagram

RELATED: Strictly's Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie Winter share hilarious throwbacks of their wedding day

It was then that HRVY asked Maisie to stop flirting, hilariously writing back: "@maisiesmithofficial stop flirting, you love spaghetti."

Almost 300 social media users liked Maisie's comment, with others replying to the thread with notes such as: "Lol!"

Could there be another Strictly romance on the cards?

One thing that is certain about the popular BBC show is that this Saturday's instalment is set to be a corker, with host Tess Daly revealing on Thursday that she'd cried watching a preview!

Tess has us so excited for Saturday's show!

Posting a video of herself talking to the camera on Instagram, Tess told her Instagram followers: "I just had to share this with you because I am genuinely so excited. I've just seen the celebrities and their pro partners training – I've seen footage of them – for Saturday's first live show, and the routines look amazing.

"I mean they are honestly so good. I laughed and I cried watching them, I went through every emotion because it was so moving and brilliant. You're gonna love it."

Across the sweet footage she also wrote: "Cannot wait for you to watch. Amazing dancing! It felt like a dose of pure joy. PS please excuse the state of me, [I] don't get out much."

The anticipation is killing us!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.