Strictly's HRVY asks co-star Maisie Smith to 'stop flirting' with him

Is another Strictly romance on the cards?

Aisha Nozari

Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY was bringing the heat on Thursday, when he shared a topless photo of himself from his 2021 calendar shoot, writing beneath the black-and-white snap: "Fun fact: the window blinds were open and a whole office floor in another building stood and clapped as I got undressed (2021 calendar out now)."

It wasn't long before his co-star, EastEnders Maisie Smith, took to the comment section of the popstar's post to write: "Omg you just reminded me my spaghetti's almost done!"

A post shared by @hrvy on

HRVY shared the photo on Instagram 

It was then that HRVY asked Maisie to stop flirting, hilariously writing back: "@maisiesmithofficial stop flirting, you love spaghetti."

Almost 300 social media users liked Maisie's comment, with others replying to the thread with notes such as: "Lol!"

Could there be another Strictly romance on the cards?

One thing that is certain about the popular BBC show is that this Saturday's instalment is set to be a corker, with host Tess Daly revealing on Thursday that she'd cried watching a preview!

tess-insta

Tess has us so excited for Saturday's show!

Posting a video of herself talking to the camera on Instagram, Tess told her Instagram followers: "I just had to share this with you because I am genuinely so excited. I've just seen the celebrities and their pro partners training – I've seen footage of them – for Saturday's first live show, and the routines look amazing. 

"I mean they are honestly so good. I laughed and I cried watching them, I went through every emotion because it was so moving and brilliant. You're gonna love it."

Across the sweet footage she also wrote: "Cannot wait for you to watch. Amazing dancing! It felt like a dose of pure joy. PS please excuse the state of me, [I] don't get out much."

The anticipation is killing us!

