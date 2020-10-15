John Legend has dedicated his heart-rending performance of Never Break at the Billboard Music Awards to his wife Chrissy Teigen.

The 41-year-old took to the stage on Wednesday night for the first time since the couple announced their tragic loss. On 30 September, Chrissy and John shared that they had lost the baby boy they were expecting.

Before he began his performance, an emotional John said: "This is for Chrissy." He then sang the song from his 2020 album Bigger Love as he sat behind the piano.

WATCH: John Legend dedicates heartbreaking performance to wife Chrissy Teigen

John's voice cracked as he sang his heart out to the lyrics, which included: "I'm not worried about us and I've never been. We know how the story ends. We will never break."

Moments later, host Kelly Clarkson described the performance as her "favourite" moment of the award show, which was held with full social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing pandemic.

"He and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world, the highs and the lows," she said, adding: "Our hearts go out to you both in this very difficult time and I'm thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us for the very special performance, possibly my favourite of the night."

John gave a heart-rending performance of Never Break

It's been two weeks since Chrissy and John shared their heartbreak with the world when they revealed they lost what would have been their third child halfway through the model's pregnancy. She shared the news on Instagram, alongside five incredibly moving black and white pictures taken at the hospital before the birth. One of the pictures features the couple holding baby Jack in their arms.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she began her post.

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

Chrissy tragically lost her baby boy in September

"To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you" she said. "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Chrissy and John have been married since 2013 and share daughter Luna, four, and two-year-old Miles.

