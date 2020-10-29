Strictly's Gorka Marquez melts hearts with emotional video of his parents The Strictly pro hasn't been able to see his parents amid the pandemic

Gorka Marquez has touched upon the importance of family time despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the Strictly Come Dancing star shared an emotional video of himself with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson and their baby daughter Mia chatting to his parents video link.

The professional dancer, who lives in the UK, hasn't been able to see his mum and dad amid the pandemic since they are based in Spain.

WATCH: Strictly star Gorka Marquez shares candid video of his parents

However, thanks to Portal from Facebook, Gorka can catch up regularly with his loved ones. "#ad During these hard times, @portalfromfacebook has been a life saver when it comes to staying close to family and friends, especially now that I have my daughter Mia," he said.

"It makes video calls so much easier and it really feels like we're in the same room together. Mia loves it when we call my parents, los abuelos, in Spain, and my parents equally love the regular contact with Mia as she grows up."

Of what they do together via video stream, Gorka added: "It's so great that they can read stories to her with Story Time, and the AR effects keep her really engaged! We don't know when we will be able to see them in person next, so this really helps us all stay connected."

Gorka with girlfriend Gemma and their daughter Mia

Gemma was quick to respond, saying: "Ahhh I miss Spanish nana and granddad."

During the pandemic, Gorka and Gemma have relished every moment with their little girl. Although the couple are now adapting to being apart due to the dancer's commitments with Strictly this year.

The pro has teamed up with EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, and are already one of the favourites to win this year's series. They impressed the judges and the audience with their fast-paced samba last week, which won them 24 points.

