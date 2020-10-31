Zoe Ball shows off her daughter's incredible talent in rare video The It Takes Two star took to Instagram

Zoe Ball has shared a rare video of her ten-year-old daughter Nelly, revealing that she's shaping up to be an amazing DJ, just like her famous father Fatboy Slim.

Taking to Instagram, Nelly can be seen in her family's Brighton kitchen behind an impressive turntable setup, with her dad behind her wearing a Halloween mask.

The talented youngster goes by the name Fatgirl Slim, and has even scored her first slot on a festival line-up!

Beneath the clip of Nelly prancing around, Zoe sweetly wrote: "Go noodle #proudmama."

Zoe shared the clip on Instagram

Her caption also explained that after watching her dad DJ for the last ten years, Nelly was inspired to get behind the decks herself, and has landed a spot on Camp Bestival's 2021 line-up.

Not bad for a ten year old!

The full announcement read: "@campbestival Nelly watched her father DJ for all of her 10 years on the planet and one day thought, how hard can this be?

"Beamed from their kitchen in Brighton during lockdown last April with a little tuition from Norm, Fatgirl Slim made her DJ debut as part of our Easter Sleepover online event.

"We’re now excited to welcome her to Camp Bestival 2021 for a festival premiere DJ set on Saturday afternoon before dad, @officialfatboyslim, takes to the Castle Stage for his headline set later that evening."

Zoe rarely shares photos of her daughter

Needless to say, Zoe's followers were left seriously impressed with her daughter's skills, and took to the comment section to say so.

"This is amazing, well done Nelly," wrote one.

"Amazing! She's going to be brilliant," added another, with a third saying: "Like daddy like daughter."

Even Fearne Cotton was floored by Nelly's skills, writing: "Incredible!"

