Zoe Ball stuns with gorgeous hair transformation The Strictly: It Takes Two star revealed her fresh new 'do on Instagram

Now that's she's going to be a regular fixture on TV again thanks to the return of Strictly Come Dancing, it's no wonder Zoe Ball treated herself to a fresh cut and colour.

The Strictly: It Takes Two host shared the results of her hair transformation on Instagram on Thursday – and she looks stunning!

Sitting in a hairdresser's chair, Zoe seemed delighted with her blonder locks and new full fringe.

WATCH: Zoe Ball shares sweet throwback video

Praising the work of salon Four London in Mayfair and her hairstylist and colourist, Zoe captioned one snap: "#hairbearbunch Step one complete, baby bleach blonding Queen Denise @fourlondon... next up cut with the magic @georgenorthwood x."

Zoe shared another image which gives fans a closer look at her layered 'do, showing off the side of her hair which revealed different shades of blonde highlights running through it. "#backintheroom thank you @georgenorthwood #after," she captioned the photo.

Zoe Ball revealed her fresh no 'do on Instagram

Needless to say, the TV star's fans loved her fresh new look, with one commenting: "Love your hair, Zoe." Another wrote: "Love the colour. You look amazing!" Even Strictly co-star Tess Daly commented, simply writing: "LOVE."

Zoe's return to It Takes Two comes after she bid an emotional farewell to her son Woody, who moved out of the family home last month to attend Bristol University.

Zoe's fans loved her new look

Reuniting with her ex-husband and Woody's dad Fatboy Slim, real name Norman Cook, the family made the trip together to help settle their firstborn into his new home for the next three years.

Zoe penned a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside a series of photos from their trip after dropping Woody off. She wrote: "#Bristol take care of my best boy. #wooniversity #feels #proudmama LOVE for any emotional parents out there."

Zoe and her ex-husband Fatboy Slim took son Woody to Bristol University last month

One image saw Zoe put on an animated display as Woody smiled beside her while dad Norman posed behind them. Another snap saw father and son pose together in what appeared to be Woody's new dorm in student halls.

Zoe and Norman's daughter Nelly, ten, also posed for a photo with Woody and their dad in what appeared to be their last family breakfast for a while.

