Zoe Ball had her fans swooning over her boyfriend Michael Reed thanks to her latest Instagram photo.

The Strictly: It Takes Two host posted a snap of her beau beaming his gleaming white smile while sat in a hire van – and her fans loved it!

"My man in a van. Patience of a saint, strength of an ox. On the hottest day of the year. Happy weekend x @michaelreed99," she captioned the image.

Many of Zoe's followers didn't even recognise Michael, with one posting: "Is he single...?? Or need an assistant??" Another added: "Is he single?"

While others gushed over how handsome he looks. "Bloody hell Zoe - he’s FIT!" wrote one. "Rather handsome," added another. "Looks gorgeous just sat in a van," said a third.

Zoe Ball's fans found her latest photo of her boyfriend very pleasing

Despite a brief breakup, Zoe and Michael have been together since December 2017, and often share photos of each other on social media. The pair met just months after Zoe's former boyfriend Billy Yates tragically took his own life. The Radio 2 DJ had only been dating the cameraman, who struggled with depression, for a few months before his death.

Zoe Ball posted this photo of Billy Yates in May

In May, Zoe paid an emotional tribute to Billy on the three-year anniversary of his death. "Billy, 3 years," the BBC radio presenter wrote alongside a throwback snap of the cameraman. "Your love lives on in the hearts of all your dear ones angel. Always the rainbow coming around the bend."

She added: "Power, strength & love for those in need of love today." Friends and fans alike rushed to pay their respects, with Davina McCall commenting: "Hugs, love to you and his friends and family xxxxx." Ian Waite remarked: "Sending much love." Matt Baker said: "Sending lots of love Zoe X." Stacey Dooley added a red love heart emoji, while Gaby Roslin added: "Sending love sweet Zoe."

