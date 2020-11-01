Salma Hayek stuns with crimped red hair after undergoing scary makeover The Frida actress looks stunning even when dressing up for Halloween!

Salma Hayek has had a lot of fun transforming her appearance over the years for Halloween, and took fans on a trip down memory lane over the weekend as she celebrated the spooky holiday.

The Frida actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with red, crimped hair, which looked to have been taken at a Halloween party.

Salma completed her look with ghoulish red makeup to look like blood, and a bold eye. "Happy Halloween," the star wrote alongside the image.

The mother-of-one has naturally wavy hair but often styles it straight for red carpet appearances, or in a chic updo.

The Hollywood star is also embracing her natural grey hair over the past few years and shared a number of photos of her white roots on Instagram, much to the delight of her followers.

Salma Hayek with red hair at a Halloween party

Salma previously opened up about her natural hair colour in an interview with the New York Times. The 54-year-old said: "It’s my natural colour, and it’s my natural white hairs.

One of the reasons I don’t dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it."

"I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life," she said.

The Hollywood star is embracing her grey hair

Salma continued: "My hair is curly and wild when I’m not working. I use Nuance hair oil to take down the frizz."

Expanding on the subject during an interview with Holmes Place, Salma added: "I don't dye [my hair] because I am curious to see how I am going to look with this.

"I am sure in the next movie they will say sorry you will have to dye it but I am enjoying watching them come in."

The star added that she has the same attitude when it comes to having any cosmetic procedures.

Salma recently went away to Greece with her family

She said: "I don't have any Botox. Maybe later I will change my mind but for now, I am comfortable being fifty. I am comfortable in my own skin."

