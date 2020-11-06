Strictly star Gleb Savchenko splits from wife after 14 years of marriage The dancer now stars on Dancing with the Stars

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Gleb Savchenko and his wife Elena Samodanova announced their separation after 14 years of marriage on Friday.

The Russian dancer, who appeared on Strictly in 2015, broke the news to fans on Instagram alongside a photo of his family.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage," he began.

"We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them.

"We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time."

Gleb and Elena share two daughters

Elena shared her own statement on her Instagram Stories, captioning a photo of her and Gleb in happier times, she wrote: "After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to an end."

She also posted a cryptic message on her grid, which read: "I don't hate you, I'm just disappointed you turned into everything you said you'd never be."

Gleb and Elena married in 2006, and share daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, three.

The couple announced their separation on Instagram

In 2018, he praised his wife – who is also a professional dancer – telling ET Online: "Happy wife, happy life. I've been saying it for a very long time!

"Everybody knows it, but sometimes nobody follows that, but I do! She wanted a dance studio, here you go! You want to go to work and teach kids, here.

"I have the best wife because she's very supportive. She supports what I do, we do the same thing. It's kind of having the same goals. She has crazy ideas, and I say, 'Let's make it happen.' But she is the one who kind of starts it all."

After his stint on Strictly, in which he was partnered with Anita Rani, Gleb returned to the American version, Dancing with the Stars. He was recently eliminated from the 29th season alongside his celebrity partner, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

