Jennifer Garner's quirky and relatable swimsuit selfie will make your day The actress is much-loved for her down-to-earth attitude

We just love Jennifer Garner and how she never takes herself too seriously!

It only takes a scroll through her Instagram account to see she has endless energy for silliness in her life - even for a swimsuit selfie.

Recently the Peppermint actress, 48, entertained her fans by dressing up as an old lady and mocking her own beauty regime, but back in 2018 she also left fans in awe of her sense of humour when she shared a snapshot to social media in her swimwear.

Jennifer Garner thrills fans with her brilliant ballet routine with professional dancer Tiler Peck

Rather than striking a sultry pose, complete with perfectly styled hair and a full face of makeup, Jennifer teamed her swimsuit with a pair of children's goggles and a messy hairdo.

The photo was adored by her fans who commented: "How do I get arms like that?" and "love the suit, the goggles not so much."

Jennifer loves to poke fun at herself

Others wrote: "You crack me up," and "you're seriously amazing".

Jennifer has gone on to delight fans with her down-to-earth social media antics and has an impressive 9.9 million followers.

Jennifer is forever making her fans laugh

During the COVID-19 lockdown she juggled homeschooling her three children - Violet, 14, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, eight - who she shares with ex-husband, Ben Affleck, with working out, filming her Pretend Cooking Show, tending to her incredible garden, looking after her animals AND all while keeping her followers laughing.

She recently revealed she got amazing support from her Dallas Buyers Club co-star, Matthew McConaughey, 51, who also has three children.

She was considering quitting the movie when her youngest was still a baby.

Matthew convinced Jennifer she could juggle motherhood and her career

The pressures of pumping milk, filming, and being away from her family got too much, but she told PBS Matthew supported her through the testing time and convinced her not to quit: "He said, 'You can do both. You’ve got it. You can do it.'"

Jennifer added: "How much do I love that guy? I know, a lot."

