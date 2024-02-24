The SAG Awards' 7 most awkward moments, from Bradley Cooper's prank to Winona Ryder's 'facegate'

As the SAG Awards are due to kick off, it's another occasion where Hollywood's finest come together. While they may be dressed to the nines and ready to give gracious acceptance speeches, that doesn't mean they're above an awkward moment.

Celebrities are just like us, in so far as they also have the capacity to trip up or say something a little bit weird - and it makes awards season so much more interesting.

So here are the most awkward moments from the SAG Awards...

Jamie Lee Curtis' nepo baby speech

As nepo baby discourse ran riot on the internet in 2023, celebrities across the industry felt the need to chime in on the phenomenon. Jamie Lee Curtis was one of the many 'nepo babies' to poke fun at the conversation, as she tried to show her self awareness at the ceremony.

"I got my SAG card when I was 19 years old when I signed a seven year contract with Universal Studios, and starred in an ABC TV series called Operation Petticoat, which was based on a movie that my father - Tony Curtis, nepo baby, starred in", she explained with a smile.

Fortunately the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress' self-deprecating comment provoked a laugh from everyone in the room.

"Now I was fired from that TV show a year later and I thought my life was over", she continued. "But the good news is if I hadn't been fired from Operation Petticoat, I would have never had the opportunity to audition for a little tiny no budget horror movie called Halloween", she said to cheers from around the room.

Morgan Freeman calls out someone in the audience

As acting legend Morgan Freeman was accepting his Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, he took a brief moment to demand the respect he deserved as it turned out someone wasn't quite paying attention.

"Hey", he said, directly at the person with a soft voice and a smile. "I'm talking to you. Yeah, hey," he nodded as a few people nervously laughed. It became clear he wasn't that amused by whatever the person was doing, as they quietly responded and he stopped smiling.

"Okay, well you just stand down for me, that's all." He said, before carrying on with his speech to remark on the important occasion.

Dick Van Dyke's weird compliment

Dick Van Dyke was invited to pay tribute to the legendary Mary Tyler Moore in 2012, as the two had known each other since she was 23 years old.

© Robert Gauthier Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke

No one could doubt that the legendary actor, 98, was incredibly complimentary of the actress. But some found the particularly gendered language he used to compliment her was a bit dated.

Dick called Mary "one of the few performers - women - who can do a flat-out comedy scene and still be beautiful and feminine and adorable.''

Emma Stone tripping up Naomi Watts

Emma Stone looked suitably apologetic as she accidentally tripped up Birdman co-star Naomi Watts, who was making her way to the mic stand.

© Kevork Djansezian Naomi Watts trips up

The Birdman cast had been awarded for Outstanding Performance by a Cast, and as Naomi passed Emma she tripped on her co-star's dress.

"Oh my god! Wow!" Naomi exclaimed. Emma looked utterly mortified as she apologized to her co-star, saying "I'm sorry! It was my fault!" She made sure to tuck her dress back afterwards.

Bradley Cooper gets pranked

© Dan MacMedan Bradley Cooper gets pranked

Poor Bradley Cooper had an uncomfortable run-in with notorious journalist Vitalii Sediuk, who lunged at the actor, kneeling to hug him around the waist and put his face in his crotch.

The A Star Is Born actor looked utterly embarrassed as he tried to lift the prankster off. Finally, Vitalii got up on his own, whispered something in his ear and left.

Jessica Chastain falls down while walking to the stage

As she went to collect an award for her role in the show George and Tammy in 2023, Jessica Chastain took a minor tumble up the stairs.

The star was wearing a stunning red dress with a large skirt, but she isn't the first star to have fallen over on her way to pick up an award due to a wardrobe mishap. Famously, Jennifer Lawrence forgot the 'kick walk' approach to walking in a giant gown while heading to collect her first ever Oscar.

Winona Ryder's facial expressions as Stranger Things won awards

No one looked more shocked than Winona Ryder, as Stranger Things won for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.

© Kevork Djansezian Winona Ryder looked amazed by the cast's success

As her co-star David Harbour made a powerful speech on behalf of the cast, Winona made a series of facial expressions that people couldn't help but notice.

According to Page Six, Winona couldn't help but see the funny side in the incident, as she has since referred to it as 'Facegate' among her friends, as she'd been "'face-palming' ever since."