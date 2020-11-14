Michelle Pfeiffer delights fans with rare photo of her husband The Hollywood star has been married for 27 years!

Michelle Pfeiffer often wows fans with stunning selfies, but on Friday she sent them wild by sharing an extremely rare photo of her husband David E. Kelley.

The Hollywood actress marked the couple's 27th wedding anniversary by posting two snaps – one of them at the beginning of their relationship and another of them together now.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer wows fans with swimsuit body at 62

Captioning the happy moments, Michelle wrote: "My one and only for 27 years. Happy Anniversary to my love @davidekelleyproductions."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer shows off her toned body with an at-home workout

Famous friends and fans alike were quick to comment on the couple's incredible milestone. Actor Leslie Jordan commented: "Congratulations on your anniversary. The most beautiful and loving couple. Sending you both all my love."

Make-up artist Gucci Westman said: "You both look 25! Happy Anniversary." One fan added: "Happy anniversary and many many healthy more." Another said: "You guys are the cutest couple!! Happy Anniversary and many more."

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer's 'terrifying' before-and-after photo leaves fans speechless

READ: Michelle Pfeiffer wows in swimsuit selfie inside garden of $22million mansion

Michelle and David have been married for 27 years

The couple tied the knot in 1993 and Michelle previously revealed that she never takes her husband "for granted".

"I chose really well with David. I got really lucky," Michelle told Parade magazine in 2012. "I never take him for granted.

"I’ve never met a person who has more integrity than my husband. I respect that. There’s his humour and intelligence, too, and he’s really cute, all those things—but if you don’t respect your partner, you’ll get sick of him."

Michelle and David share two children

The couple share two children together, son John and daughter Claudia. Michelle was in the process of adopting Claudia before she even met David.

"When she came, he and I had only been together for about two months," the Oscar nominee told Good Housekeeping in 2007.

"So we had this child with us right away, and… I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men. Obviously, he really rose to the occasion."

Read more HELLO! US stories here