Russell Watson and wife Louise show off sprawling Cheshire home and talk I'm a Celebrity rumours The couple married in 2015

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot, Russell Watson and his wife Louise have invited HELLO! magazine into their sprawling Cheshire home.

The world-renowned tenor is celebrating 20 years in music with a new album, as well as toasting five blissful years of marriage with his wife Louise, more than a decade after overcoming two potentially life-threatening brain tumours.

Speaking to HELLO! amid rumours that he will join the I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! campmates this week, the singer remained coy about speculation. "I was linked with playing James Bond back in 2002 and that never happened – but watch this space," he said. "I am quite enjoying all the attention though."

Russell and Louise pose in front of their gorgeous home

If rumours are true, Russell will have the unwavering support of his 32-year-old wife.

"I think he'd be amazing at it," Louise told us, adding: "Russell's profession is very serious but doing I'm a Celebrity... would let him showcase his funny side."

Of married life with Louise, Russell told the magazine: "I do impromptu performances all the time. Louise used to listen to every word I sang but now she says: 'I'll put Coronation Street on if that's alright...Who doesn't love a bit of Volare when you're making spaghetti bolognese for dinner?"

It's been rumoured that Russell is set to appear on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Russell, who is dad to daughters Rebecca, 26, and Hannah, 20, from his first marriage, said of their bond: "They're still very protective over me, which is sweet. I was always this six-foot invincible figure in their mind, but when I got poorly the roles were almost switched… I'm so proud of them both."

Discussing the release of his new album 20, Russell said: "It feels brilliant to be hitting the top spots 20 years into my career. You never expect or imagine that."

20 is out now on BMG. Visit russellwatson.com.

