Brigitte Nielsen reveals big change in family in emotional post The Red Sonja actress has a lot of love to give!

Brigitte Nielsen has shared an incredible update about her family, and fans were overjoyed by her news.

The Red Sonja actress took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal she had adopted a rescue dog called Betsey and encouraged her followers to do the same, rather than buying new pets during the pandemic.

The Hollywood star shared a photo of herself with her other dog, Joker, waiting outside the rescue centre to collect Betsey, and a second picture of her new pet coming home with them.

VIDEO: Brigitte Nielsen opens up about her family life

"The day me and Joker waited for the new addition to our family. Welcome to your new forever home Betsey. Adopt do not buy," the actress wrote alongside the post.

Brigitte Nielsen waiting to collect her new rescue dog

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Thank you for this! It made me cry seeing that sweet safe face, like I needed another reason to love you!" while another wrote: "Thank you for promoting adoption and rescuing and thank you for your beautiful heart." A third added: "Thank you for adopting. Your dog will never forget!"

The Red Sonja actress shared the first photo of her adorable new dog Betsey

Betsey will receive a lot of love from her new home. Brigitte lives with husband Mattia Dessi and their two-year-old daughter Frida, who will no doubt be just as excited by the new addition to the family.

The actress has been sharing updates from her time during the pandemic, and during the summer, Brigitte and Mattia celebrated Frida's second birthday with a Minnie Mouse-themed party at their home, which was attended by the three of them.

Brigitte with daughter Frida

Brigitte recently opened up about how she's been coping while chatting on The View. "For us, it's really been a good time to get closer than we already are," she said.

Brigitte is also mum to four grown-up sons, who live in Italy, and the star revealed she has been talking to them every day.

The actress with husband Mattia and daughter Frida

She said: "My sons are doing amazingly well… I'm very proud of them. I speak to them every day, there's Skype, I don't know what I would have done without it."

