Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are celebrating the success of their latest family TV series, Keep Cooking and Carry On, which provided much relief to viewers amid both lockdowns.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, the celebrity chef shared an adorable photo with his wife and their two young sons, Buddy and River, to reveal that the cast and crew won this year's TV Times Award for Best Lockdown Show.

"THANK YOU FOR VOTING! Keep Cooking and Carry On won favourite Lockdown show in the @tvtimesmagazine awards," declared Jamie. "I am so pleased that TV Times readers voted for our show. We actually started shooting a few days before lockdown - but when lockdown happened I knew we had to keep making the show.

"Food became such a massive issue, so I genuinely felt we were performing a public service and I am immensely proud of what we achieved. As the country was running out of ingredients, we wanted to help viewers find simple alternatives and fixes - so turning each episode round quickly was really important."

Crediting his family and the team, Jamie concluded: "Making a whole series on mine and Jools' phone - with my wife turned camerawoman - was brilliant but also chaos at times. But I had an amazing crew working remotely to cut the show together in record time. A massive thank you to all. #tvtimesawards2020 #keepcookingcarryon."

Fellow chef Gennaro Contaldo was quick to comment, writing: "Fantastic fantastic FANTASTICO well done so proud." Bake Off's Chetna Makan added: "Congratulations and well deserved."

Over the past year, the Olivers have enjoyed spending lots of quality time together at their country home in Essex, with the celebrity children even getting involved his work, appearing on his Channel 4 show as well as in his Tesco advert. During the pandemic, Jamie has also shared easy-to-follow recipes on his YouTube channel, which also star his eldest son Buddy.

