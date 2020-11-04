Robbie Williams' youngest daughter Coco is the sweetest in adorable video The youngest daughter of the couple has the sweetest voice!

Ayda Field usually delights fans with adorable videos and snaps of her and Robbie Williams' children, but on Tuesday, she melted hearts with a video showing her youngest daughter Coco being incredibly cute and taking after her 'daddy'.

"@robbiewilliams Following in daddy's footsteps... literally and figuratively:) #cocopops #musicislife #andsoarepinkheels AWxx," the mother-of-four captioned the clip.

In the short video, Ayda can be heard asking her youngest daughter if she had taken her shoes off "because they were hard to walk in", to which Coco sweetly replied "yeah". The 41-year-old then adds: "What are you doing? Are you going to do a performance?" as Coco grabs the toy guitar.

"Oh, oh," she quips as she throws the toy to the floor. "Will you sing us a song?" she asks her.

Fans and friends were quick to react, with one writing: "That's a little star in the making, cuteness overload!" whilst another one commented: "She's honestly so adorable, my heart."

"She is so cute! Love her giggling," a third remarked.

Coco posing on her birthday back in August

The lovely and rare clip of Coco follows another one shared on Sunday, which saw Robbie making cookies with his eldest daughter Teddy.

In the clip, also shared on Ayda's Instagram, the duo could be seen sitting together in their kitchen. "@robbiewilliams Cooking Making Competition at The Williamses' #daddywinsorsohethinks #pimpcookies #sundayfunday," the star wrote alongside it.

Coco, two, is the couple's youngest daughter, and on her birthday back in August, they shared the sweetest tribute in honour of her special day.

"Coco Bean...since the day you arrived 2 years ago, you have filled our days with laughter, joy, and above all, unconditional love. You keep us on our toes and are a beautiful expression that miracles do happen. We love you soooo much...HAPPY BIRTHDAY COCO!!! AWxx," Ayda wrote alongside a sweet picture of her daughter.