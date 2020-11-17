Couple goals! Ayda Field has taken to Instagram to share a photo of a love note from her husband Robbie Williams. The actress, 41, posted a snapshot of a typed message, telling her followers: "@robbiewilliams got a typewriter today and this was the first thing her wrote… #mcm #swoon #ditto #ryda AWxx."

The note begins with the word 'You' repeated at the top of the page, and goes on to read: "You're the best thing that ever happened to me. I adore you." Robbie completed his note by handwriting his name.

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to react to the romantic gesture. "That's it, you're officially the cutest couple," one follower told the star, with another adding: "That's so lovely. #simplebuteffective #loveisallaround #typefromtheheart #rydaforever."

Ayda and Robbie have been married since August 2010 and share four children together: Teddy, eight, Charlie, six, Coco, two, and baby Beau.

Their youngest was born via surrogate in February. It was a bittersweet moment given that it was the first time Ayda's mother, Gwen, had not been present at the birth of one of her grandchildren.

Gwen, who suffers from Parkinson's and Lupus, was diagnosed with Stage 2 Cervical Cancer in January. "It was a very bizarre time," Ayda said. "I knew I was welcoming another child via surrogate so it was this high and low mixture.

"(Gwen) couldn't be there for the birth because she had to go straight into chemo and that was very sad for me. She's been there for the birth of all of my children whether it be via me or via surrogate, she's been there."

News of Beau's birth came as a surprise to the couple's fans. They announced the happy news on Valentine's Day, sharing a photo showing four sets of children’s feet. "Spot the difference...," Ayda wrote. "On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams."

The former X-Factor judge went on: "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

