Robbie Williams and Ayda Field celebrate daughter Teddy's 8th birthday in the most magical way Happy birthday Teddy!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have pulled out all the stops for their eldest daughter Teddy in honour of her eighth birthday on Friday. Taking to her Instagram stories, the doting mum gave fans a glimpse inside the birthday girl's breakfast platter, complete with croissants, pancakes and other baked pastries covered in sprinkles.

MORE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's loved-up photo will melt your heart

Ayda, 41, also shared a photo of her little girl heading to school with a party hat on her head and with birthday cookies in tow to give to her classmates - how lucky!

In the caption, the Loose Women star gushed: "Eight years ago today, you entered our world and gave us the greatest gift ever... being your mummy and daddy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field's daughter Teddy wows with amazing piano playing

"And ever since then, you have lit up our world in the most magnificent way... HAPPY BIRTHDAY THEODORA ROSE... #thereisonlyoneofyou #happybirthdaybabygirl AWxx."

SEE: Inside Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's three luxurious homes

MORE: Look back at Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's wedding

Ayda and Robbie Williams pulled out all the stops for Teddy's birthday

Teddy is the eldest of Robbie and Ayda's four children. They are also parents to Charlie, five, Colette, two, and baby Beau, who was born in February.

MORE: Ayda Field leaves Robbie Williams unimpressed with unusual nighttime routine

Meanwhile, proud dad Robbie recently revealed that little Teddy seems to be following in his footsteps and has inherited the performer gene. Speaking to Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2, the singer opened up about his dream to work with his children one day.

The birthday breakfast feast looked incredible

The 46-year-old quipped: "She came out of the womb with jazz hands, which was incredibly painful for my wife."

He then added: "I would like Charlie to manage me and Teddy to come and join – I said to Teddy the other day, 'Baby, when you’re older do you want to come singing with daddy?' and she went, 'No daddy, you’ll be singing with me!'"

One of the snaps Ayda shared of the birthday girl

The former Take That member went on to reflect on the impact the pandemic had on his profession, sharing that he looks forward to it being safe to get back to the job he loves.

Robbie said: "The performing arts is suffering greatly because of [the pandemic] and, on a personal note from me, I’m so grateful to do what I do for a living and can’t wait to get back to work and start performing again."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.