Ayda Field shares intimate peek into beautiful bedroom The star shared the photo on Instagram

Ayda Field, her daughter Teddy and dad Robbie Williams enjoyed a cosy Saturday watching TV in bed, with the Loose Women star even sharing a photo of their relaxed day.

But the famous mum's snap sparked a hilarious debate, after she revealed that although eight-year-old Teddy was expecting to watch a film with her parents, Robbie had instead stuck the football on!

"Teddy is not totally thrilled about @robbiewilliams ‘movie’ choice for tonight."

It wasn't long before the mother-of-four's fans took to the comment section of her post to share funny comments and anecdotes of their own.

"I can imagine daddy isn't in Teddy's good books right now," wrote one.

"Hmmmm, why am I not convinced she’ll hang out there for the whole match?" said another, while a third took Robbie's side, writing: "Tell her it’s PEP [Guardiola]! The greatest."

A fourth hilariously added: "Haha... I’m the only girl in my house, no matter what TV is turned on it’s always on Sky Sports... I’m with you Teddy."

Teddy turned eight in September

Visible in Ayda's photo was the big bed decorated with a white duvet that Teddy could be seen sitting on, and straight ahead of the little girl was a wide screen TV.

To the left of the frame, a large window could be seen speckled with rain.

The bedroom featured a beautiful cream and white colour scheme, with the television sitting on a chic table upon which sat family photos, a white lamp and pretty plants.

Ayda and Robbie have three homes in London, Los Angeles and Malibu, but judging by the rain that could be seen outside the bedroom window, it seems as though the family might be in the capital this weekend!

