Goldie Hawn makes heartbreaking revelation about her grandchildren as she opens up about family life The Hollywood star and Kurt Russell are set to become grandparents for the seventh time on Christmas Day

Goldie Hawn is a doting grandmother to six grandchildren and has an incredibly close relationship with them all.

But like all families, the Hollywood star is facing the heartache of being unable to hug her grandkids due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview published in HELLO! magazine, the award-winning actress revealed: "My grandkids call me GoGo and they are like: 'GoGo, I wish I could just hug you!' And that is so hard."

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rani sends her the sweetest message

Goldie and Kurt Russell are grandparents to Kate Hudson's children, Ryder, 16, Bingham, nine, and two-year-old Rani, and Oliver Hudson's children, Wilder, 13, Bohdi, ten, and seven-year-old Rio.

Luckily, Goldie and Kurt have plenty to look forward to in their family. On Christmas Day, their seventh grandchild is due.

Goldie Hawn is a doting grandmother to six grandchildren

The couple's son Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner are expecting their first child together, and recently announced the happy news on Instagram.

Goldie has a close relationship with Meredith, who she described as "pretty awesome", and was pictured at her baby shower earlier in the month, along with her daughter Kate.

Goldie's son Wyatt and his wife Meredith are expecting their first child

Goldie and Kurt's grandchildren have also been able to enjoy watching their grandparents in their latest film, The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.

"It felt right to play a role like Mrs Claus this time of my life, as a grandmother. It's a gift to personify such a kind-hearted, positive and magical person, especially right now," she said.

Goldie and Kurt Russell with their youngest grandchild Rani

"We have six grandchildren, and the 16-year-old is not so into it, of course, but the little ones love it," Goldie added.

"I love the thought that they might one day grow up to like other things Kurt and I have done, but right now it's fun to have them watch this and go to school knowing their friends have seen it too."

The Hollywood star with her oldest grandchild Ryder

The First Wives Club star adores nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them.

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

