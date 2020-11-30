Rebel Wilson shares stunning dressing gown selfie after hitting weight loss goal The Cats actress is currently enjoying time at a wellness retreat in Austria

Rebel Wilson has been on a health kick throughout the year and has been feeling better than ever.

And on Sunday, the Cats actress shared a stunning selfie of herself looking happy and relaxed while staying at a wellness retreat in Austria.

The star was pictured in a dressing gown after treating herself to a pamper session at the award-winning VIVAMAYR Altaussee, where she has been staying over the past few days.

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson opens up about her weight loss transformation

Rebel will be leaving Austria feeling better than ever, especially after discovering that she had reached her target weight a month earlier than planned.

The Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that she was now at her ideal weight of 75kg.

Rebel Wilson shared a gorgeous dressing gown selfie following a pamper session

Rebel wrote: "Hit my goal with one month to spare! Even though it's not about weight number, it's about being healthy.

"I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg."

The Australian actress hit her target weight over the weekend

The actress then went on to reveal that she was planning to do an Instagram Live on Tuesday at 6pm EST so that she could share more information about her weight loss journey with her followers.

"I wanna go live on Insta on Tuesday night when I'm back in the US to share stuff with you guys and thank everyone for their support. Soo until then, 6pm NYC time [sic]," she wrote.

Rebel has been embarking on a year of health - and feels better than ever!

The 40-year-old has been keeping her fans updated on her health kick since the start of the year, after embarking on what she described as "a year of health."

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

Rebel has been documenting her lifestyle transformation with fans

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

