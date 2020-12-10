Lorraine Kelly reveals one big thing left on her bucket list The TV presenter writes in her exclusive HELLO! column

We all have dreams and aspirations, and in this week's exclusive HELLO! column and video diary, Lorraine Kelly revealed the one big thing she is yet to tick off her bucket list. The TV presenter praised everyone who has started a new skill or hobby in lockdown this year, and opened up about her big goal. Read her column below…

I'm in awe of all the amazing people who have used lockdown to be creative and do incredible things like learning to play the piano or being able to speak a new language.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly floors fans in velvet M&S trousers

I have been lucky enough to go to work every day all during this pandemic and also doing my homework every evening to prepare for the show, but the rest of the time I have been mainly walking my wee dog Angus or sitting eating chocolate and watching reality shows like Below Deck and Real Housewives of various regions of the USA. Hugely silly and addictive and sheer escapism.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly shares her top book recommendations

I really admire all of the people who have rolled up their sleeves and got stuck into writing books. Writing a novel is something I dream of, I have all sorts of plot ideas in my head, and I'm determined to get them on paper one day.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly reveals her very unique Christmas tree decorations

MORE: Lorraine Kelly shows us her gorgeous 'happy place' at home

Meanwhile, it's been a joy to read all of these new books and then have the authors on my show. For me, it's one of the few bright spots about living in lockdown.

I do get people saying that I seem to love all of the books I talk about on the show. Well, that's because I genuinely have enjoyed reading them and I wouldn't have someone on if I thought their book was rubbish.

Lorraine revealed she'd like to write a book herself one day

One of the most surreal interviews I did recently was with A-list actor Matthew McConaughey who has written a book called Greenlights, which is partly autobiographical and partly a self-help guide.

I spoke to him via Zoom from my living room around tea time while he was in a hotel room in the USA in the early hours of the morning. It was a really good conversation and he explained that for him Greenlights are those happy, life-affirming moments that we all need to hold onto. I loved that philosophy.

I honestly don't know what I'd do without books in my life, so thank you to all of the authors I've had the pleasure of reading, especially Graham Norton, Dawn French and HELLO!'s very own Rosie Nixon for their hard work in keeping us all enthralled.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.