Lorraine Kelly reveals her gorgeous 'happy place' at home - video

In her exclusive HELLO! diary, Lorraine Kelly reveals her 'happy place' at home - and it's gorgeous
In this week's exclusive HELLO! column, Lorraine Kelly has been inspired by I'm a Celebrity's Jordan North, who revealed on the show that his 'happy place' is Burnley football stadium Turf Moor.
It got Lorraine thinking about where she's most happy, and in the video below, the TV presenter reminisces on her trips to Singapore, where her daughter Rosie used to live and where her brother still currently resides, as well as Orkney in her native Scotland and more.
But her real current 'happy place' has to be this gorgeous spot at home, where Lorraine can relax and unwind after a day of presenting duties. Watch the video below for a peek into the star's home life.
WATCH: Lorraine Kelly reveals her beautiful and calm 'happy place' at home
Earlier this month Lorraine wore this stunning HELLO x Kit Heath kindness necklace
When it comes to accessorising, Lorraine loves to pair her desk-to-daywear ensembles with silver jewellery, and she's recently added a new addition to her jewellery collection – HELLO!'s limited-edition Kindness necklace. She recently shared this gorgeous snap on Instagram, and we love it!
