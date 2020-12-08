Sky News's Kay Burley divides fans with COVID apology – but will face internal inquiry The presenter recently celebrated her 60th birthday

Sky News host Kay Burley has apologised for an "error of judgment" after breaking COVID regulations on Saturday night. The journalist was celebrating her 60th birthday at a "Covid compliant" restaurant and afterwards "popped into" another venue to use the bathroom.

"I want to apologise to you all for an error of judgement," Kay wrote on Twitter. "On Saturday night I was enjoying my 60th birthday at a Covid compliant restaurant. I am embarrassed to say that later in the evening I inadvertently broke the rules.

"I had been waiting for a taxi at 11pm to get home. Desperate for the loo I briefly popped into another restaurant to spend a penny. I can only apologise."

Her statement divided fans on social media. While some were sympathetic to her situation and unsure why she was apologising, others expressed their disappointment that she had broken the rules.

Kay Burley has apologised on Twitter

"Having to use the toilet is not an error of judgement! No wrong done at all Kay," one follower told the star, while another added: "You are only human Kay."

But another was less forgiving: "All those people who have had to miss out on milestone celebrations… chucking stones and glass houses spring to mind… You are going to resign, I assume."

Sky News has now confirmed that an internal inquiry will be held, noting that "a small number" of staff may have been involved in the incident.

An internal inquiry will be held

"We place the highest importance on complying with the Government guidelines on Covid, and we expect all our people to comply," a statement read.

"We were disappointed to learn that a small number of Sky News staff may have engaged in activity that breached the guidelines.

"Although this took place at a social event in personal time, we expect all our people to follow the rules that are in place for everyone.

"An internal process is under way to review the conduct of the people involved."

