Rebekah Vardy becomes ninth Dancing on Ice contestant The TV personality is currently enduring a stressful on-going court battle with Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy has been named as the latest celebrity to take part in the next series of Dancing on Ice.

The TV personality opened up about the news on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain. She said: "I just think I want everyone to laugh at me really."

Rebekah also added that her son Taylor was worried about her hurting herself on the ice and was worried that she would get hurt.

The doting mum's new role will be a nice distraction for her amid her upcoming court case with Coleen Rooney, which is set to take place in November.

Rebekah will be joining a star-studded cast in the ITV skating show, with Myleene Klass, Emmerdale star Joe Warren-Plant, Denise van Outen, former Coronation Street star Faye Brooks, Jason Donovan, Capital FM Radio Breakfast star Sonny Jay, Graham Bell and athlete Colin Jackson also confirmed.

Rebekah Vardy has signed up for Dancing on Ice

Throughout the pandemic, Rebekah has been enjoying spending quality time with her family, and has been sharing some sweet photos of them on social media.

The mother-of-five welcomed her fifth child, daughter Olivia, at the beginning of January, and introduced her in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!

Rebekah with husband Jamie Vardy

The proud mum revealed that she and husband Jamie Vardy had decided to keep their baby's gender a secret from their four other children – Megan, Taylor, Sofia and Finley – until after Olivia's arrival.

Doting mum Rebekah explained: "We wanted it to be a surprise. Somehow we managed to keep it under wraps. When Jamie and I were decorating Olivia's nursery, we wouldn't let anyone up there. We'd lock ourselves in then hide the key."

The former I'm a Celebrity star added that if her children had seen so much as a glimpse of the wallpaper, they would have known that they were going to have a sister.

She continued: "If the kids had seen the pink bow wallpaper or the lovely pink rocking chair it would have given the game away."

