Carol Vorderman shocks with daring photo – fans react The star obtained her private pilot's licence in 2013

Is there anything Carol Vorderman can't do? She's great with numbers, is a brilliant presenter and in 2013, she qualified for a private pilot's licence.

The star, 59, has now shocked fans after sharing an old picture of herself sitting on the ramp of a Lockheed C-130, a military transport aircraft, above the North Sea.

"Me sitting on the ramp watching F35s air to air refuelling thousands of feet above the North Sea. The plane is so close you can see my eyes AND the pilot's through his visor.... This is MY HEAVEN," she captioned the daring snap.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman sends fun message to fan

Fans couldn't believe their eyes, with many sharing their shocked reaction in the comments section.

"Wow carol," one wrote, whilst another one said: "What an experience. Hope you held on tight..."

"Good job you were strapped in, looks a tad windy," another fan noted, whilst a fourth follower remarked: "Wow... How cool are you?"

Carol's daring snap was taken several years ago

Carol obtained her private pilot's licence seven years ago and earlier this year, during lockdown, she revealed that she had donated her private plane 'Mildred' to help ferry personal protective equipment to NHS staff.

The former Countdown star shared a selection of images of herself on Twitter with the N242CV aeroplane over the years and revealed its main job was to help the NHS.

"My Mildred and I (my aeroplane N242CV) have had some adventures. BUT I want to tell you that right now she is being used by the amazing people at @BAESystemsAir to ferry PPE to where it's needed by our #NHS around the country.... #GoMildred #NHSThankYou." she wrote alongside the snaps.