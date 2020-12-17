Carol Vorderman sends fans into meltdown in figure-hugging navy dress The famous presenter took to Instagram

Carol Vorderman caused a serious stir on Wednesday, when she took to Instagram to share a series of glamorous throwback photos taken during a Rugby World Cup dinner last year.

MORE: Carol Vorderman stuns fans with rare photo of lookalike daughter Katie

In the pictures, the Countdown star could be seen wearing the most fabulous, figure-hugging navy dress, and it wasn't long before her social media followers flocked to the comment section of her post to gush about her look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shares very special birthday message for young fan

Alongside the photos, the 59-year-old wrote: "Having a bit of a trawl through pics of the last year....The BEFORE shots.....at the Road To Japan dinner at @principalitysta last September to send our Wales team off to the @rugbyworldcup."

RELATED: Carol Vorderman reveals post-lockdown transformation in red leather trousers

Carol shared the photo on Instagram

RELATED: Carol Vorderman's royal blue silk Pride Of Britain look drops jaws

Compliments quickly started to pile up beneath the photos, with many simply writing: "Stunning."

Other messages included: "Wow", "Fabulous" and "Magnificent".

It's not the first time recently that Carol has dropped jaws by sharing a striking throwback photo.

Last month, she celebrated the fact that Christmas Eve – which happens to be her birthday – was trending weeks early by sharing a throwback snap of herself dressed as Mrs Claus.

Carol floored fans again last month

Taken on her 37th birthday, the photo saw Carol enjoying a glass of wine as she sat at a table in the low-cut festive velour number – which also featured a fluffy white trim and hem.

Carol captioned the post: "Awwwww....#ChristmasEve is trending. Is that everyone planning what to give me on my special birthday this year??? #37andDontArgue."

Needless to say, fans were stunned by the image, with one writing: "It just got hot in here!" Another said: "Crikey," followed by a blushing face emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.