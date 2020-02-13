Olivia Newton-John gives update on cancer battle - and it’s positive The Grease star has battled cancer on and off over the years

Olivia Newton-John made an appearance on The Project on Thursday, where she discussed her battle with stage four breast cancer, and gave host Lisa Wilkinson a positive update – saying that she was "fantastic".

When asked by Lisa "on behalf of everyone in Australia" how she was, 71-year-old Olivia threw her fists into the air as she told the audience: "I'm doing really well... Thank you for your love and support, I really appreciate it." The Grease star added: "My last MRI, which is an exam where they look inside, things are shrinking and going away, or staying the same, and I'm living well with it and feeling great."

Olivia often shares updates with her fans

The news will no doubt bring happiness to the actress, her family and her fans alike. The last 12 months have been particularly difficult for Olivia, who not only had a tough cancer battle to contend with in 2019 but also a broken sacrum.

The star is best known for her role in Grease

Talking to Entertainment Tonight last year, the star said: "I just want everyone to know, I'm here, I'm doing great. I'm doing really well and I'm really healthy. It was a challenging year because I broke my sacrum and I had to learn to walk again and everything. But I am strong and I am back and I'm feeling good and loving every minute."

The Australian actress shared the devastating news of her breast cancer diagnosis in 2018. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 - on the same weekend that her father passed away - and was given the all-clear after undergoing chemotherapy and a mastectomy.

In 2013, the actress found out that she had cancer in her shoulder. Opening up about her most recent battle on Australian TV's Sunday Night, she said: "I'd be lying if I said I never [get scared]. There are moments, I'm human. If I allowed myself to go there, I could easily create that big fear. But my husband's always there, and he's there to support me. I believe I will win over it. That's my goal."

