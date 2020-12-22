Lisa Faulkner's sister is her DOUBLE in very rare family photos The TV star is missing her sibling

Lisa Faulkner has taken to Instagram with a loving tribute to her sister, Victoria. The TV chef shared a sweet birthday message for her sibling, along with a series of snapshots showing the pair together.

Lisa, 48, wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful in every way sist @yoga_with_victoria I couldn't choose between the many pics I have of you and I know you will probs hate the ones I chose but I just wanted to say I love you .. have the loveliest day with your gorgeous family."

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner gets candid about daughter Billie's first day at school

The star continued: "I am so sorry we won’t get to spend your day together but it just means we get to celebrate again. I would be lost without you my sis. My anchor my world. In these crazy times I feel so blessed to have you to FaceTime and drink coffee with and cry and laugh and chat to. Not the same as in the flesh but it will have to do! You are my best friend and my best person."

Lisa shared a loving message for her sister, Victoria

Victoria – a yoga teacher – replied to Lisa's loving message, writing: "Ohhhhh sisty thank you! You’ve made me cry! I love you so much, I'd be lost without you...." along with a love heart emoji.

Fans were also quick to comment. "You look like twins... beautiful! X," one told the sisters, while another added: "She's beautiful - just like you xx."

Lisa and John were married in October 2019

Lisa is gearing up for a family Christmas with her husband, Masterchef judge John Torode, and her daughter, Billie.

The presenter adopted Billie with her first husband, Chris Coghill, when the little girl was 18-months-old. She previously revealed the moment she first fell in love with her daughter. "We were singing Incy Wincy Spider and she wouldn’t stop singing it, saying: 'Again, again!'" said the TV presenter and cookery writer.

The star is a very proud mum to daughter Billie

"And then she put her dummy on my nose and I remember thinking: 'Here I am. I will be everything you need me to be.' And that was it."

Of her first few weeks of motherhood, she added: "The first week was: 'Oh, wow.' The second week was: 'Oh my God.' And the third week was: 'Okay, I've got to step up.'"

