Lisa Faulkner and John Torode celebrate special milestone ahead of first wedding anniversary The couple tied the knot on 24 October 2019

It's a big month for John Torode and Lisa Faulkner as the couple are set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in two weeks' time. But before that, the lovebirds are marking their eight-year relationship with a relaxing day out.

MORE: Lisa Faulkner shares sneak peek into her romantic staycation with John Torode

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, the MasterChef judge revealed it has been eight years since he and Lisa first embarked on their relationship.

"A big tree, big sky and a girl with the biggest heart… happy 8th [heart emoji] @lisafaulknercooks," he gushed alongside a photo of his wife and their pet dog.

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Torode shares glimpse of delicious date night

The pair met when the former EastEnders star won Celebrity MasterChef back in 2010. They started dating two years later after the Australian chef wrote to her expressing his love.

SEE: Inside Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's delicious Covent Garden date night

READ: Lisa Faulkner makes rare comment on being stepmother to John Torode's kids

"I was surprised," the actress previously told Radio Times. "I knew we'd had a couple of nice times where we met, chatted, had fun and talked a lot. So we were friends, and it didn't come out of the blue, but I thought it was a very gentlemanly thing to do, a letter."

The celebrity chef posted this lovely snap of Lisa

The couple, who co-host ITV's cooking show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, got engaged at the end of 2018, and they tied the knot on 24 October the following year.

Meanwhile, Lisa is a doting mum to her adopted daughter Billie, 14, and is a stepmum to the celebrity chef's four children from previous relationships.

Lisa and John met on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010

In June, Lisa confessed that the "honeymoon phase" with husband John is still going strong - even during lockdown! Speaking to Radio Times, the actress gushed: "It's funny that nearly half of our marriage has been in lockdown. It's a good job I like him!"

She added: "I have to say, the novelty of calling him my husband hasn't worn off in any way. Sometimes he will say, 'You're my wife', and I think, 'Oh, that's so exciting.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.