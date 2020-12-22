Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec make last-minute Christmas adjustments The couple are recovering from the epic Strictly final

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec wasted no time in getting into the festive spirit after spending weeks apart to take part in the BBC ballroom competition.

Posting on her Instagram stories on Monday evening, the professional dancer, who made it to this year's final with singer HRVY, shared a video of her husband tending to their Christmas tree ready for decorating, with a festive tune layered over the top.

The couple's festive celebrations comes soon after the government changes to the coronavirus restrictions, including international travel, meaning that the couple's Christmas plans are up in the air.

In November, Janette spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview and photoshoot expressing her and Aljaž's plans to head to Miami for the holiday season.

The finalist said at the time she was hoping to head stateside to see her family, but due to international travel not being advised amid the rise in coronavirus strain, it's therefore likely her and Aljaž will remain at home in London for Christmas.

Janette and her Strictly celebrity partner HRVY just missed out on the top spot over the weekend after Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse were named 2020 champions.

Taking to her Instagram stories, shortly after the winner was announced, the kind-hearted star re-shared images of comedian Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse's win from the official Strictly account, which she captioned: "Congratulations!!!"

The couple were getting into the festive spirit

Janette, who had her own reason to celebrate after making it to her first final after eight years on the show, then uploaded a black-and-white photo of the winners clutching their Glitterball and smiling, which she captioned: "What a final last night for @bbcstrictly! Truly magical! And a HUGE congratulations to our winners @billbaileyofficial and @otimabuse!"

Janette added: "They were sensational throughout the whole series and it has been a pleasure to watch them every week! What a wonderful partnership! CONGRATULATIONS!!! You did it!!"

