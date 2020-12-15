Rebel Wilson wows in tiny black dress as she announces exciting news The Cats actress has been on an incredible health journey over the past year

Rebel Wilson has continued to impress fans with her dedication to her health and fitness over the past 12 months – with incredible results.

SEE: Rebel Wilson bares her abs in sports bra and shorts

Most recently, the Cats actress took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself showcasing her slim waist in a black wrap dress.

In the photo, Rebel was on the set of Who Wants to be A Millionaire, where she revealed to her fans that she was taking part in the show.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson unveils quirky new look - and it's very festive!

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Omg I can't wait!" while another wrote: "You look amazing." A third added: "I can't wait to watch this!"

READ: Rebel Wilson shares glimpse inside her beautiful home in LA

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in a wetsuit in new picture

Rebel has been working hard to lose weight the healthy way and recently hit her target goal of 75kg.

Rebel Wilson delighted fans with her latest TV appearance - dressed in a LBD

What's more, the Pitch Perfect star hit this target a month earlier than planned as a result of her dedication to health and fitness.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's latest workout photo sparks major concerns from fans

MORE: Rebel Wilson shares swimsuit selfie inside garden of LA home

The 40-year-old has been keeping her fans updated on her health kick since the start of the year, after embarking on what she described as "a year of health."

Rebel has been on a health kick over the past year

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

MORE: Rebel Wilson and lookalike sister wow in plunging green swimsuits

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time."

The Cats actress has found love with boyfriend Jacob Busch

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

What's more, Rebel has also found love with boyfriend Jacob Busch. The star went official with him in September, and has been sharing some seriously sweet pictures of the pair together ever since.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's red hot swimsuit selfie could be her most stunning yet

Rebel has found Jacob to be a great support in her fitness journey too, and the pair enjoy regular workout sessions at the gym together. The star has also taken up hiking to stay fit.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.