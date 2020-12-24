January Jones stuns in the most glamorous dressing gown selfie The Mad Men actress took formal holiday wear to new heights

January Jones has left fans stunned through this past week with an amazing plunging bathing suit and a pretty-in-pink themed catsuit throwback, but her latest outfit gives us all the 2020 feels.

The 42 year old Mad Men actress took to Instagram in a long, brightly patterned dressing gown with a leopard print belt, and a completely hilariously clashing Santa mug.

There is an Elf on the Shelf dangling above her head, and she has several layered gold chains around her neck.

In the snap the actress is leaning back in a thoughtful pose, while she captioned the post: "This is what we refer to as formal Holiday wear in my house."

While the entire shot is a hilarious cacophony, the stunning actress typically has a much more coordinated appearance.

January Jones took her home festive formal wear to a completely 2020 level

Just this past weekend, January turned up the heat when she showcased her enviably slim figure on Instagram.

The sexy one-piece boasted a plunging neckline, halter-neck detail and was cinched in at the waist with a belt.

She teamed the look with large, retro sunglasses and a gold pendant necklace.

In the caption, the actress expressed her gratitude for the warm Californian climes, writing: "This Cali Xmas is so confusing to me. Missing the snow and my family but grateful for so much." [sic]

The post was met with much praise, with many sharing awe for the star! Her on-screen daughter Kiernan Shipka wrote: "Grateful for this pic." Actor Will Kemp remarked: "Missing LA but grateful for you!"

Normally, however, we can count on January and her more coordinated selfies

One follower said: "Beautiful! beautiful Woman, Bravo!!" Another stated: "Absolutely stunning as always JJ. So beautiful." A fifth post read: "@januaryjones the gift that never disappoints."

The post comes shortly after a US publication alleged that her "attention-grabbing bikini pictures" have worried her friends and claimed it was a "desperate cry for attention".

In a tongue-in-cheek post, January shared a screenshot of the report and wrote: "They've discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my 'friends'." Kiernan then joked: "It worries me how hot you are, yes." Chrissy Teigen teased: "It was me. I'm worried."

