Rebel Wilson delights fans with exciting news: 'I'm so proud' The Pitch Perfect star has a heart of gold!

Rebel Wilson is one of the most popular comedy stars in Hollywood, and also one of the kindest!

On Wednesday, the Pitch Perfect star delighted fans as she announced some exciting news on Instagram, where she will be giving back to others at her former drama group, Australian Theatre for Young People.

Alongside a photo of herself, against the words 'Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission', the star wrote: "Go to @atyp_theatre for more details.

"I'm so proud of all the winners of this scholarship – they're spectacularly talented and I'm so happy I can give back in this small way. Expressing yourself and expressing positive messages through creative arts is so important."

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "This is awesome, well done Rebel," while another wrote: "This is awesome!" A third added: "This is so awesome of you Rebel. You're changing so many people's lives and you're amazing!"

The Australian Theatre for Young People's scholarship details were also shared on the programme's official Instagram account.

Rebel Wilson delighted fans after announcing her scholarship opportunity

The scholarship is open for "female identifying comedy writers aged 18-26" and the successful candidate will win a $15,000 play writing commission, and among other things, the opportunity to meet with and receive advice from Rebel herself.

On the theatre group's official website, Rebel says in a statement: "Australians obviously have a great sense of humour and there's a ton of young talent out there who are writers or writers/performers in the comedy space that need more opportunities to develop their craft.

The Pitch Perfect star is giving back to the arts

"Breaking into television and movies can be almost near impossible for young people.

"When I started my career, I started writing for the theatre – it was a way to show my comedic talents – and people saw my work onstage and that's how I got an agent, got into Australian television which eventually led to Hollywood movies.

Rebel started out working in theatre before making it in Hollywood

"So I see this commission as a great way to help a talented young artist get their start in the industry.

"I owe a ton to ATYP and the brilliant and kind people who have worked there. So I am trying to give back through this commission and love collaborating with AYTP on helping young Australians."

