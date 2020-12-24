Kate Hudson shares the sweetest snap of all three children - and fans are delighted The actress is mum to three kids, Ryder, Bingham and Rani

Kate Hudson is one proud mama! The actress took to Instagram to share a rare family snap of her all of her children – too cute!

The doting mum shared a pic of her three children cuddling on the sofa in front of a gorgeous Christmas tree. In the photo, Kate’s oldest son Ryder, 16, has his arms wrapped around his two younger siblings, Bingham and Rani.

Kate shared a sweet snap of her three kids enjoying the holidays

Cheeky Bingham, 9, whom Kate shares with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, can be seen pouting at the camera, while toddler Rani is wrapped up in Christmas pajamas and a blanket.

Kate’s post, captioned “Love is all around,” delighted fans - who loved seeing the three siblings home for Christmas.

“Precious” wrote one fan, with another adding: “Seeing your kids love on each other is truly THE BEST.”

Earlier in the week, Kate and two-year-old Rani went for a festive stroll around their neighbourhood. Sharing a photo to Instagram, Kate said: “Night time stroll enjoying our neighbourhood Christmas lights #makesmehappy”.

Kate and daughter Rani looked adorable on a festive nighttime stroll

And it’s not just Kate, her kids and boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa - the father of her youngest child - who will be celebrating Christmas at her LA home – but two puppies too! The 41-year-old revealed the family had taken in two adorable Pit Bull puppies.

Posting a pic of the sweet pups on Instagram, Kate explained: “These little babies needed a home for a while over Christmas and I just couldn’t say no. Best decision ever #firstfoster #pitbullsareangels #alwaysrescue”.

