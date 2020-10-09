Kate Hudson’s lookalike son steals the show in hilarious video The actress has three children

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for Kate Hudson and her son Ryder! The star's teenager had fans in hysterics after dropping in on his famous mum's social media - and they look identical.

Kate, 41, was attempting to film a cooking show on Instagram but 16-year-old Ryder decided to tease his mother by dancing in the background and messing with her segment.

But rather than stop the camera Kate took it all in her stride and ended up producing a fun video which her fans loved.

Her firstborn proved he has Kate's sense of humour as he joked about having his nails painted and adjusted his mum's 'onion goggles' during the cooking lesson.

Kate - who looked glowing - laughed along with Ryder and thrilled her fans with their down-to-earth relationship.

"I only watched the video for your amazing personality and now I actually want to make this," wrote one follower, while another commented: "I could watch them for days," and a third said: "More Ryder! He's a handsome lad with personality plus. Love seeing Mama and son in kitchen."

Kate's son Ryder is full of personality

Kate - who has two other children, Bingham, nine, and Rani, two - has previously spoken about her special bond with her oldest child.

She told Instyle: "I was really young, like, 23, when I had Ryder. So, our relationship has always been [a little unusual]. I mean, we're close, and I am his mum. I'm big on manners. I'm big on politeness. I'm big on gratitude. But I'm a bit of a wild mum."

Kate with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and her three children

Kate adores being a mum but also admitted that sometimes she needs a little alone time.

"Some days I feel like I should win best mum of the day award, and some days I find myself doing strange things that don't have any real purpose, in faraway corners in my house, and I realise I am literally and deliberately hiding from my children."

