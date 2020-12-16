Kate Hudson surprises fans with unbelievable photo of teenage son The actress has three gorgeous children

Kate Hudson's kids are growing up fast - too fast!

The star, 41, shared a photo of her kids in the kitchen of her LA home on Instagram and her fans couldn't get over her teenage son, Ryder.

MORE: Kate Hudson's super-messy bathroom inside LA mansion will leave you speechless

The 16-year-old and his younger brother, Bingham, nine, were helping their famous mum put the shopping away in the photo shared for a charitable reason.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson and lookalike son Ryder create hilarious cooking video

But Kate's followers couldn't help but be blown away by just how tall Ryder has got.

"Holy cow, Ryder outgrew you, momma! I just love your little family!" wrote one fan, while another said: "Your big son! So much like his dad in this photo."

Kate - who is 5ft 6 - was sharing the post to inform her fans that she had teamed up with Instacart to help support families who don't have money for groceries over the festive period.

MORE: Goldie Hawn makes surprising marriage revelation about daughter Kate Hudson

SEE: Kate Hudson kisses boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in too-cute festive family photo

Kate shares Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson

She captioned the family photo: "This holiday season, I'm grateful that I’m able to stock my pantry with my family’s favorite food every week.

"But the fact is that many families are struggling to keep the refrigerator full, especially as the pandemic persists and food insecurity rates continue to rise at record rates.

"That's why I’m teaming up with @instacart to match their 500,000 meal donation to @feedingamerica so that together we can give 1 million meals to those who need it most.

WATCH: Goldie and Kate take on a sweaty work out together

READ: Kate Hudson opens up about her relationship with oldest son Ryder

Kate is a doting mum to her three children

"If you're able, please consider giving the gift of groceries with a holiday donation to Feeding America. #giftofgroceries #instacartpartner."

Her followers not only raved about Ryder, but also about Kate's generosity and branded her "the best".

They also commended her on her beautiful family - which also includes her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa and their daughter Rani, two.

"Thank you Kate," wrote another follower. "And thank you for instilling your children with good values too. Happy holidays."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.