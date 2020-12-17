Goldie Hawn's throwback photo as a ballet dancer will blow your mind She is a woman of many talents

Before Goldie Hawn was an A-list movie star, she was a professional ballet dancer and these throwback photos of her teaching will blow you away.

The Christmas Chronicles actress, 75, once had her heart set on a career in dance and she even ran and instructed a ballet school.

WATCH: Goldie and Kate take on a sweaty work out together

In the photos from her teaching days, Goldie wore a black leotard and white tights and looked thoroughly invested in her young pupils.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell dance around their kitchen in sweet video

Goldie was 19 years old in the black-and-white snapshots but it was clear she already possessed star quality.

The photos were taken in 1964 in Arlington, Virginia. Just four years later Goldie made her feature film debut in The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band.

From there on in she landed movie role after movie role and an Oscar too!

MORE: Goldie Hawn reveals the moment she fell in love with Kurt Russell - and it involves her children

READ: Goldie Hawn makes heartbreaking revelation about her grandchildren as she opens up about family life

Goldie still loves to dance

Goldie has not only had a celebrated career, she's enjoyed a very happy and fulfilling family life too.

She has been with her partner, Kurt Russell, for 37 years and they've raised a blended family of four children as they were both married before.

They are now eagerly awaiting the arrival of their seventh grandchild - the firstborn from their only child together, Wyatt Russell.

READ: Goldie Hawn shares adorable photo of lookalike granddaughter

MORE: Kate Hudson looks identical to mum Goldie Hawn after seventies-inspired makeover

Goldie was passionate about ballet

Goldie and Kurt recently opened up about their decision not to get married in an interview with People magazine.

The actor explained: "For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have. I don’t know. 40 years isn’t enough to finally say, 'Well I guess...'"

Goldie added: "It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together.

"And that’s a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.