Janette Manrara shares the most romantic photos of Aljaz Skorjanec as fans react The Strictly Come Dancing stars finally reunited after the end of the series

Janette Manrara was unable to embrace her husband Aljaz Skorjanec for two months while they competed in Strictly Come Dancing – so it's not surprising she is making up for the lost time.

The professional dancer – who missed out on this year's Glitterball trophy, despite finally making it to her first final – shared the most romantic photos of her and her husband as they celebrated the Christmas period.

Posting three stunning black and white throwback photos of the pair kissing and cuddling in front of a giant Christmas tree, fans couldn't contain themselves as they reacted to the heartwarming scene.

"Gorgeous couple. My favourite pro dancers," wrote one. "You two are adorable," said another. A third added: "Beautiful picture you both look so happy together." A fourth said: "Such a beautiful fun-loving couple."

Janette simply captioned the photos: "Oldie but goodie... Love his kisses! Happy Boxing Day!"

Janette delighted fan with some romantic photos of herself and Aljaz

Following her exit from Strictly, Janette shared an exclusive video with HELLO! of her reunion with Aljaz.

In the clip, Janette could be seen leaving the flat she lived in during her time on Strictly. Standing in the hallway outside, Janette said: "And just like that she's out!"

The couple couldn't embrace for two months

Pointing to a box on the floor which contained a fluffy white teddy bear, the star went on: "Last little box, this is Ali, I kept him with me for the whole duration of the competition because it's what Aljaz got me when we first started dating. I named him Ali."

The 37-year-old then raised one arm in the air as she said: "But that's it, she's going home, can't wait." The video then cuts to show Janette and Aljaz's emotional and oh so sweet reunion (watch the video above)

COVID-19 regulations meant that the show's dancers all lived apart in order to form a bubble with their celebrity partners. Because Janette made it to the final, she and Aljaz could only speak to each other from a distance for the length of the series.

Janette and Aljaz were forced to cancel their Christmas plans in America

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, had intended to travel to America to spend Christmas with Janette's family in the U.S.

However, the government's introduction of tier four restrictions meant that the dancers were forced to cancel those plans and instead spent time at home.

The couple will be talking exclusively to HELLO! about Strictly, reuniting, and their Christmas in London in the 4 January issue of the magazine.

