Goldie Hawn's grandchildren steal the show in adorable family video The First Wives Club star is a doting grandmother to six grandchildren

Goldie Hawn is a doting grandmother to six – soon to be seven – grandchildren, and it looked like they had a wonderful time together over the festive season.

In a new video posted on Instagram, the First Wives Club actress' family were captured on camera at their family home in Aspen, opening their presents on Christmas morning while attempting to do backspins.

In the footage, Goldie's grandchildren made a rare appearance, with her lookalike granddaughter Rio, the daughter of Oliver Hudson, watching on while opening presents, while Kate Hudson's son Ryder, 16, showcased his backspin skills on camera.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn's grandchildren steal the show in fun family video

Kate and Oliver were also present in the video, and it looked like they were having the best time!

The video was shared on Kate's Instagram account, and captioned: "If it resulted in early morning backspins, it was a good Christmas.

Goldie Hawn is a doting grandmother to her grandchildren

"Looks like I know my New Years resolution. Happy Holidays, bring on the New Year! #perfectbackspinby2022 @theoliverhudson @mr.ryderrobinson."

It's set to be an extra-special time for Goldie and her family, with her seventh grandchild due any time now.

It was revealed last month that the actress' youngest son Wyatt Russell, was expecting his first child with wife Meredith.

The baby was due on Christmas Day, although it is not known whether or not they have arrived yet.

Goldie and Kate Hudson at Wyatt Russell's wife Meredith's baby shower

Just before Christmas, Goldie and Kurt Russell opened up about their seventh grandchild's arrival.

Talking to USA Today, Kurt said: "We're looking for a really great Christmas present this year." Goldie added that it was "pretty awesome".

Goldie and Kurt are already grandparents to Kate's three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani, and Oliver's three children, Wilder, Bhodi and Rio.

What's more, Goldie was present at all of their births. The actress loves nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness.

Goldie and Kurt Russell can't wait to meet their new grandchild

"I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

