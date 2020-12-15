Kate Hudson delights fans with rare photo of all three children inside family home The Almost Famous star called the snap a "once in a blue moon" moment

Like many of us, Kate Hudson is at home with family, but the doting mother-of-three rarely gets the opportunity to document her home bliss with all of her children in a snap together.

The Almost Famous star promptly caught just such a rare moment this week when her eldest 16-year-old son Ryder Robinson was at her home with his younger siblings.

In the sweet snap, Ryder is relaxing on a cushioned chair on Facetime -- presumably with another family member. Meanwhile his half brother, nine-year-old Bingham Hawn Bellamy and little half-sister two-year-old Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa adorably look on at the phone conversation.

SEE: Kate Hudson surprises fans with adorable baby bump photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson's daughter Rani bakes a cheesecake in adorable cooking video

Kate was able to snap the rare, precious family moment and captioned the shot she posted to Instagram "Got ‘em again! 3 in 1 pic." "Thank god for facetime" and "once in a blue moon," she added.

The actress has been spending lots of extra time at home with her family due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and her fans have been delighted to be treated to shots of the happy group on social media.

Recently there has been speculation if Kate will eventually tie the knot with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa who is the father of her youngest child.

READ: Kate Hudson opens up about relationship with eldest son Ryder

MORE: Goldie Hawn mourns heartbreaking death of close friend

Kate Hudson's three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani were captured in a "once in a blue moon" shot

Her mega-famous mother Goldie Hawn has now weighed in: "Our children got married. I mean, they didn’t not get married. Oliver's very happily married and Wyatt's very happily married.

"Katie got married once and that didn’t work, and she's with this most amazing human and I don’t know if she'll marry again. The point is that we all tried marriage and sometimes marriage doesn’t work."

Goldie and Kurt Russell were discussing their own decision not to marry each other after nearly four decades together when they touched upon Kate’s love life.

"For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have," Kurt said during an interview with People magazine. "I don’t know. 40 years isn’t enough to finally say, 'Well I guess...'"

SEE: Kate Hudson kisses boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in too-cute festive family photo

Kate's been spending time at home with her children and shares plenty of snaps of them to her social media, but they are rarely together at once

"It's okay. It’s not about the marriage,” she added. “It’s about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together.

"And that’s a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.