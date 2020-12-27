Goldie Hawn's appearance confuses fans in festive video inside family home in Aspen The First Wives Club star spent Christmas in the mountains with her famous family

Goldie Hawn had the most amazing time with her family during the Christmas break, with her partner Kurt Russell and their children and grandchildren all staying at their home in Aspen.

MORE: Goldie Hawn gets fans talking with rare photo of grandson Ryder

And just before the big day, the First Wives Club actress took to Instagram to share a festive video of her putting the finishing touches on the Christmas tree, unveiling her enviable figure in an all-black outfit.

Goldie looked stylish in a tiny black vest and leggings, accessorised with a matching Alice band. But it was her face mask that slightly confused fans in the footage, as many wondered why the actress was wearing one in her own home.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn's appearance confuses fans in her festive footage

"Goldie I love you but why are you wearing a face mask in your home?" one wrote, while another commented: "Why do you have a face mask on in your house?"

MORE: Kate Hudson reveals concerns for brother Oliver Hudson during lockdown

READ: Kate Hudson surprises fans with adorable baby bump photo

However, others were certain the star was doing so to set a good example. "I am assuming you're wearing a mask to set a good example," one remarked, while another commented: "For those asking why she's wearing a mask in her house – she is perhaps being filmed by an assistant and is keeping them safe."

Goldie Hawn and her family spent Christmas Day at their home in Aspen

The award-winning star hosted Christmas for her entire family, which is about to expand any day now. It was recently announced that Goldie and Kurt's son Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith were expecting their first child, due on Christmas Day.

MORE: Goldie Hawn reveals real reason she hasn't married Kurt Russell

The family have yet to announce whether the baby has been born yet, but will no doubt share the happy news in the coming days.

Goldie and Kurt are doting grandparents to six grandchildren

Goldie and Kurt are already grandparents to Kate's three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani, and Oliver's three children, Wilder, Bhodi and Rio. What's more, Goldie was present at all of their births.

READ: Goldie Hawn reveals moment she fell in love with Kurt Russell - and it involves her children!

MORE: Goldie Hawn divides fans with rare photo of granddaughter Rio

The actress loves nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness.

Goldie and Kate Hudson at Meredith's baby shower

"I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.