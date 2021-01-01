Sharon Osbourne stuns fans with dramatic New Year video after COVID-19 hospitalisation The Talk host had a rough end to 2020

Sharon Osbourne's fans were breathing a sigh of relief after she shared a dramatic New Year video, following a frightening end to her 2020 which saw rushed to the hospital with COVID-19.

On New Year's Eve, Sharon posted a video of herself to Instagram in which she tried out a new, unusual filter that turned her into an opera singer. Sharon captioned the video: "Found a new filter… sorry if I clog your feed tonight ~ I might not stop".

While the filter was hilarious, fans expressed their gratitude to see The Talk host feeling better.

One fan wrote: "You crack me up lady happy new year!!!! Glad your feeling better" while another replied "I don't care if you clog my feed I love you".

Sharon was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-December and hospitalised for her symptoms. After recovering enough to be released, she spent time away from home to make sure her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, didn't contract the illness.

On Christmas Eve, Sharon returned to the family home to continue her recuperation, having received two negative test results, and shared a sweet picture of husband Ozzy, fully masked up, excitedly welcoming her back.

On Christmas Day, she was joined by her pooches in bed and treated to breakfast on a tray, as she prepared to celebrate festivities in a low key fashion.

Sharon’s cheery bedroom selfie as she enjoyed breakfast in bed at home over Christmas had both fans and famous friends sending her their best wishes!

Sharon Osbourne has been sharing snaps on her road to recovery from Coronavirus

It was just days earlier that Sharon had revealed that she was back at home after isolating, having received two negative test results.

In the cute Instagram bedroom selfie, the co-host of The Talk is pictured at home in bed enjoying not just a healthy breakfast of cereal, fresh fruit and a boiled egg, but also the company and cuddles of two of her adorable pups.

