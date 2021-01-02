Gorka Marquez shares very cheeky photo of Gemma Atkinson The Strictly star took to Instagram

Gorka Marquez has shared a very cheeky photo of his partner Gemma Atkinson – and we can't stop giggling!

The Strictly Come Dancing star posted a snap of his other half's bottom, and it looks as though Gemma has stuffed something down her tracksuit.

MORE: Kevin Clifton hints at one way he would have stayed on Strictly

"Haters will say… that bum is fake," Gorka captioned the image.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson unveils stunning hair transformation

Posing in the kitchen, Gemma wore a sleeveless orange top and a pair of pale pink bottoms as she held up her blonde hair and looked back over her shoulder.

The famous couple – who share one-year-old daughter Mia – were praised by fans over the festive period, after revealing that they had cancelled their trip to Spain.

Gorka shared the hilarious photo on Instagram

The family were meant to fly to Bilbao to visit Gorka's family, however, postponed their trip in light of the government's coronavirus restrictions.

RELATED: Gemma Atkinson and Strictly's Gorka Marquez's sad family decision applauded by fans

Writing on Instagram, doting mum Gemma explained: "Should have been flying to Bilbao today to see Gorka's family. This was our trip last year. First time flying with Mia at 5 months old and the little legend slept the whole flight. Can't wait to get back and see everyone, they all miss Mia so much... hopefully in 2021."

RELATED: Gemma Atkinson announces plans for surprising appearance change - fans react

Gemma's post was met with an influx of supportive comments from her followers, who branded it "refreshing" that she was following the UK government rules and staying at home.

"So refreshing seeing a celebrity that doesn’t think they are above the rules and travel anyway. Respect to you both x", one wrote. Another shared: "Respect to you Gemma as it’s not stopping most other celebs flying out, peeing me off when it’s essential travel only!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.