Gemma Atkinson has shared that she will be taking the plunge and getting braces after eight months of debate.

The Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram to announce the news and said, "Quick question, has anyone got braces now, in adult life? I had them as a teenager, I had the train tracks, but I'm having braces now, as a 36-year-old adult.

"Me and my dentist have been talking about it for about eight months now, and at my last appointment I finally said, 'Right, let's do it'. It's for my bottom teeth, my bottom teeth have moved. So, I'm either going to get the clear ones that you can wear all the time or the one where it's like a metal thing behind your teeth. Has anyone got either of them and what would you recommend?"

Shortly after, she revealed that her fans had since come back to share that plenty of them also had braces in adult life. "Everyone is saying just go for it," she said. "I didn't realise how many adults had them. A few of you have asked why I don't get veneers. Each to their own, I have friends who have veneers – no hate. But for me personally, I don’t like that look. I don't like it when they are too perfect, too white. I like a bit of quirkiness with teeth."

Apparently, Gemma is looking to change more than her teeth, too. Just before Christmas, she revealed that she had also transformed her hair. She opted for a more platinum hue and had it cut to her shoulders. "We're going for the chop," she wrote, later adding: "Love it! Thank you @emilyrosemonkhair."

Gemma is dating Strictly professional Gorka Marquez, after the couple met on the show. They recently spent 78 days apart while Gorka competed in the latest series and was required to form a bubble with the crew and without his family due to the coronavirus pandemic.

