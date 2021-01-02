Sting and Trudie Styler stun fans with loved-up photo - and even Jennifer Aniston reacts! The pair looked so sweet together

Love looks good on Sting and Trudie Styler who are still going strong 28 years into their marriage.

The actress and director shared a throwback snapshot with her musician husband on Instagram, simply to celebrate their relationship, and it prompted a sweet reaction from Jennifer Aniston.

In the photo, Trudie, 66, is smiling broadly and dancing close to Sting, 69, and the Friends star was one of the first to like the image.

Trudie captioned the beautiful picture: "Love is a lot like dancing - you surrender to the music."

Their fans adored the cute image and called it "gorgeous," "lovely" and complimented them on their successful marriage.

Sting and Trudie were together for ten years before they tied the knot. and they recently shared some secrets to their long-lasting romance.

Sting and Trudie have been together for 38 years and married for 28

"Trudie and I can disagree about things, not hugely important things," he told the authors of the book What Makes a Marriage Last.

"But we will have a conversation rather than an argument. It's a daily negotiation, sort of like a treaty. And I don't lose my temper."

Their Italian home is stunning

He also added that they also, "still have a pretty intense sexual charge between us".

Trudie insists having a solid friendship is also key as is never sleeping on an argument.

"I've never gone to bed angry," she told Haute Living. "I don't like conflict and neither does Sting. It's best to get it out with. Say the ugly, let it dissolve and move forward."

Both Sting and Trudie refuse to go to sleep on an argument

The lovebirds spent the majority of last year at their sprawling Italian home where they make wine and enjoy at-home dates.

"We ritualise our dates," he said. "We have breakfast together. Then I say, 'OK, I’ll see you at lunch,' and we have every lunch together. Then, we take a walk in the evening and we have dinner together and then watch a movie. So in between those dates, we have our work. It's quite structured."

Whatever they are doing, it's working!

