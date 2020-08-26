Sting and Trudie Styler delight fans with exciting announcement The stars have been married 28 years

Sting and Trudie Styler have some exciting news and they finally revealed it to their fans on 26 August.

The longtime couple were thrilled to let their Instagram followers in on what they’ve been cooking and posted a happy photo to celebrate… their brand new wine!

The actress and director posted a cute snapshot with her husband in the vineyards of their Italian estate and wrote: "Today we begin the harvest of our vermentino grapes, which will become the base for our new sparkling wine – our first Il Palagio wine in collaboration with legendary winemaker Riccardo Cotarella, We can't wait to share it with you."

Although she also asked a small favour from her fans too: "P.S. please everyone on this post do a rain dance. The fields are parched this year! We are dancing along with you."

Trudie, 66, and Sting, 68 - who have been making their specialist wines for years - have spent the COVID-19 lockdown together at their sprawling Italian home.

While they’ve continued to focus on their work Sting recently gave a glimpse into life in isolation for them in an interview for Haute Living and revealed they have mini-dates throughout the day.

"We ritualise our dates,” he said. "We have breakfast together. Then I say, 'OK, I’ll see you at lunch,' and we have every lunch together. Then, we take a walk in the evening and we have dinner together and then watch a movie. So in between those dates, we have our work. It’s quite structured."

The couple never go to bed angry with each other

The couple recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary together and Trudie told the publication one secret to their very happy marriage.

"I’ve never gone to bed angry," she admitted after Sting said the same. "I don’t like conflict and neither does Sting. It’s best to get it out with. Say the ugly, let it dissolve and move forward.”

