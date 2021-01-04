Gwen Stefani shares 'crying' photo and fans had a lot to say The Voice singer posted an artistic picture of herself in tears

Gwen Stefani often shares creative photos of herself on social media and her latest picture showed the singer with single tear drops under her eyes as she promoted her latest single, Let Me Reintroduce Myself.

The No Doubt star's close-up headshot resulted in fans joking about her finacé Blake Shelton in the comments, with one writing: "What did Blake do?" while another wrote: "Why are you crying?"

Others commented on how youthful the singer looked, with one writing: "You are ageless," while another branded her an "ageless queen."

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's love story

Luckily, Gwen has only good things happening in her life right now, including her upcoming wedding to fiancé Blake.

The celebrity couple announced their engagement in October following five years of dating, and recently opened up about their plans for the big day.

Gwen Stefani shared an artistic photo of herself in tears

During an On Air with Ryan Seacrest interview, Gwen revealed that they were going to wait to tie the knot until it was safe to do so.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they're so scared so I really would rather it not be a COVID situation. Like, I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing," she said.

Gwen and Blake Shelton announced their engagement in October

"Even when you cut it down to just family, it's still too many people for COVID so we're sort of going to see what happens in the next few months," Gwen continued.

On how it felt being engaged, the mother-of-three added: "It's so funny to even say 'engaged.'

"It feels so weird. People have been saying it for so long, like five years, 'Are you getting married? Are you engaged?' And now we actually are and it feels like I'm in a cartoon or something."

The celebrity couple met on The Voice in 2014

Gwen and Blake got engaged after spending lockdown together at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma.

The couple were joined by Gwen's brother Eric and his family, as well as the singer's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

It has been revealed that all three boys will have a big role to play in the wedding, and that they are looking forward to the big day. What's more, when the engagement news was announced, Kingston was one of the first to like his mum's post on Instagram.

